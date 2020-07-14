SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bryson Nesbit

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg

Schools of Interest: North Carolina, South Carolina, NC State, Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Michigan State, Georgia, Northwestern, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Duke and Rutgers, among others.

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Tall, with natural size. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms. Thick, developing lower half. Ample room for additional muscle and mass.

Athleticism: Exceptional ball skills. Above-average long speed. Shows good balance through contact. Impressive aerial body control. Average foot speed at best; struggles to change direction without wasting motion. Flashes power as ball-carrier, run blocker.

Instincts: Hands catcher. Innate ability to track ball in air. Imminent threat in jump-ball situations, and capable of making catches well outside frame. Wants to drag defenders as runner, but otherwise lacks dynamism with ball.

Polish: Newcomer to football as a junior. Flashes promise as route-runner; utilizes head and shoulder fakes while stemming. Primarily lines up wide for South Mecklenburg. Must get stronger and improve base, arm usage as blocker.

Bottom Line: Nesbit’s lack of experience makes him an exceptionally raw prospect, but that impressive offer list proves how tantalizing his natural gifts are nonetheless. He needs to add weight and get much stronger, as well as work to improve quick-twitch muscle fibers. Potential as impact Power-5 starter down the line, with the chance to get a look from NFL scouts.