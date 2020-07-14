SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Moliki Matavao

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Henderson (Nev.) Liberty

Committed to: Oregon

Projected Position: Tight End



Frame: Built like an oversized wide receiver. Great length and sturdy base with potential to carry a bit more weight if needed.

Athleticism: Spends a lot of time detached from the line of scrimmage with strong linear running ability. Excellent stride in the open field with above-average quickness in and out of his breaks. Strong out of his stance with minimal false steps. Above-average leaping ability with success in contested situations.

Instincts: Performs like a wide receiver trapped in a tight end’s body. Tracks the football well down the field with body adjustment and ball skills throughout path of the football. Can pluck the ball away from body while in motion. Adjusts catching style according to defensive alignment and solution. Willing blocker.

Polish: Puts pressure on defenders from the snap regardless of alignment. Comfortable as end man on the line of scrimmage with good pad level relative to height. Solid route runner with prowess vertically and up the seam. Could stand to improve blocking consistency and ability to remain engaged, but athletic range maximizes potential as second-level occupier or even lead back.

Bottom Line: Motavao combines great size, skill and production at the tight end position. He closes the gap between he and the cover man from the outset, with good speed and a wide catch radius. After the catch, he has the plus combination of swiftness and grit to pick up extra yardage. As his lower-body strength and blocking ability match his comfort in space with the ball in the air, he’ll have the chance to contend for the top tight end in the class of 2021.