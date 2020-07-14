SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Terrance Ferguson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Littleton (Colo.) Heritage

Committed to: Oregon

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Ideal length and long-limbed with big hands. Vertical torso with fair bubble. Athletic lower-half with solid definition in calves.

Athleticism: Also plays lacrosse, basketball and track and field. Good linear athlete with very good body control. Lumberer with long stride to climb vertically in release off line versus off-coverage. Strong at catch points with savvy to out-position and shield defenders out of passing lanes. Can latch on targets in his track, drive and sustain well as a stalk blocker.

Instincts: Processes information in releases versus off-coverage and is alert to motor down and settle in voids. Fights arm-bars when ball is in air and has savvy to use a subtle push-off to create separation downfield. Big strike zone with very good eyes to track throws to his mitts. Assertive in crowds with good leap timing to high-point throws over defenders.

Polish: Uses a big-boy release versus press-man coverage with an occasional subtle 3-step/rocker-step release with a chop. Aligns on perimeter as #1, with some in-line work and also used as a RB. Route tree consists of slants, verts/fades, posts, comebacks and sluggos. Needs to add mass to frame to hold up in-line on college level. Lacks elite twitch and length compensates for limited separation quickness.

Bottom Line: Ferguson has an ideal frame for a prep TE prospect to go along with good hands, concentration and linear athleticism. He flashes some explosiveness at the point when blocking and his long stride aids his build-up speed. Ferguson can play H or Y in an offense, along with flexing out in the red zone.