No. 1 Corner in Maryland Reports UNC Football Offer During Visit
Loyola Blakefield (Md.) cornerback Khary Adams visited the UNC football program over the weekend and left with an offer from Mack Brown's Tar Heels.
Adams, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound four-star who ranks No. 255 overall, No. 4 in Maryland, and No. 21 at his position on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, announced the offer via the following post on Sunday:
At this relatively early juncture in the 2026 cycle, the others on Adams' growing offer sheet are UConn, Indiana, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Buffalo, Penn State, Pitt, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and home-state hopeful Maryland. As with Mack Brown and his Tar Heel cohorts, the rising high school junior's suitors from Notre Dame and Penn State have been in the race for less than a week.
"I mean, honestly, I feel like I can play anywhere," Khary Adams, a punishing lockdown defender on the prep stage, recently explained to 247Sports' Kevin Sinclair in regard to where he could see himself lining up in the secondary at the next level. "I'll play anything that gets me on the field."
He's the third four-star cornerback to end up on what is currently a 52-deep UNC football wishlist on the 2026 recruiting trail. The other two are South Pointe High School (S.C.) standout J'Zavien Currence, boasting a No. 76 composite ranking, and Sprayberry High School (Ga.) speedster Jorden Edmonds, who ranks No. 145 overall in the class.
