Drake Maye, Keeshawn Silver Named to SI99

SI All-American today unveiled its Postseason SI99 -- the 99 high school football seniors from across the nation that it ranks as the top college football players in the years to come.

Two members of North Carolina’s 2021 signing class made the list, both ranking among the top 35 prospects in the class.

Quarterback Drake Maye, of Charlotte’s Myers Park High, ranked No. 32 on the SI99. The son of former Tar Heel quarterback Mark Maye and brother of former UNC basketball standout Luke Maye signed with Carolina during the December early signing period.

SI All-American’s evaluation of Maye says that he “is the total package. His arm, frame, athleticism, production and annual improvement suggests he will be tough to keep on the sidelines at the next level. Built for the spread offense, the Carolina legacy prospect is the type coaches can build and/or change the program around in short order.”

Coming in at No. 35 on the SI99 is Keeshawn Silver. The defensive lineman from Rocky Mount Senior High also signed with the Tar Heels during the December early period.

SI All-American’s evaluation of Silver says that his “best football is well ahead, a scary thought for offensive coordinators in the ACC. He looks like the type of trench prospect who could impact all three downs from a multitude of alignments with his combination of length and athleticism. As he incorporates more into his pass rush technique he will project as a true sack threat even on the defensive interior down the line. The year to year jump he made from his sophomore to junior campaign was one of the most impressive nationally in the class of 2021.”

