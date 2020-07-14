SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Drake Maye Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Drake Maye 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Charlotte (N.C) Myers Park 
Committed to: North Carolina  
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Very tall and somewhat lean with a muscular build. Room to fill out to some degree despite well-proportioned build.

Athleticism: Fluid athlete with natural movement skill. Quick on the move relative to size. Solid runner with plus vision and nose for the chains and/or end zone. Capable basketball background with family pedigree at North Carolina, Maye continues to produce on the court at a high level. 

Instincts: Active feet within the pocket with quick set ability outside of it. Willing to gamble on his powerful arm and quick release. Good feel in traffic with ability to make multiple defenders miss while keeping eyes downfield. Flashes success in RPO game with decisive nature, making him a threat sideline to sideline as a passer while keeping the defense honest with his legs.

Polish: Stands tall in the pocket with a bit of a condensed, yet effective motion. No problem pushing the ball down the field and/or outside the numbers with speed and accuracy. Drives the football very well to intermediate level and beyond. Can come off of that first read fairly quickly. Quick trigger is a weapon in itself, buying extra time on late decisions and minimizing sack risk. 

Bottom Line: Maye is the total package. His arm, frame, athleticism, production and annual improvement suggests he will be tough to keep on the sidelines at the next level. Built for the spread offense, the Carolina legacy prospect is the type coaches can build and/or change the program around in short order.

