Who is Bill Belichick’s Assistant Coach Corey Gaynor?
Corey Gaynor blocked for Drake Maye (now with the New England Patriots) while he was looking for pass-catchers to receive his throws, and a few years later, he is now on the coaching staff of Bill Belichick's first year at UNC.
The experience of Gaynor will help out in a big ways, given he has played for North Carolina not too long ago, he can related to the players and give them insight on what to do and what not to do.
Below is a what Gaynor has done as a player during his two years in Chapel Hill, found on GoHeels:
"2023 – Graduate Season
Started all 12 games he appeared in on the offensive line • Named Honorable Mention All-ACC • Blocked for an offense that averaged 299.2 yards passing per game (14th NCAA/1st ACC), 192.1 yards rushing per game (19th NCAA/3rd ACC), 491.2 total yards per game (7th NCAA/1st ACC) and 34.5 points per game (20th NCAA/2nd ACC) • Blocked for the nation’s fifth-leading rusher, Omarion Hampton, who ran for 1,504 yards.
2022 – Graduate Season
Started all 14 games at center • Honorable Mention All-ACC • Voted team captain • Played 1,050 snaps and allowed just two sacks • Blocked for an offense that averaged 309.3 yards passing per game (11th NCAA/2nd ACC), 462.8 total yards per game (19th NCAA/2nd ACC) and 34.4 points per game (26th NCAA/3rd ACC)."
Also found on GoHeels, here is more information on Gaynor's time spent at Miami, before UNC:
"Started the first three games of the season at center before suffering a season-ending injury.
Started all 11 games of regular season at center, serving as one of Miami’s top-rated lineman • Named one of team’s four captains prior to season • Extended consecutive start streak on offensive line to 24 games by end of season..Made first start of season and 15th of career in opener against UAB (Sept. 10), starting at center and helping lead offense to dominant performance • Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after opener
• Offense piled up 337 rushing yards in win over Blazers – second-most recorded by a Miami team against an FBS opponent since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2004 and most in any game since 2016 • Started at center in win at top-20 Louisville (Sept. 19), helping pave way for 485-yard performance • Started at center in romp of rival Florida State (Sept. 26) in which Miami gained 517 yards, including 200 rushing yards
• Started at center and was Miami’s top-rated lineman at top-ranked Clemson (Oct. 17) • Made start at center in back-to-back home wins over Pittsburgh (Oct. 17) and Virginia (Oct. 24) • Helped lead offense to 620-yard performance in start at center in come-from-behind win at NC State (Nov. 6) • Started in road win at Virginia Tech (Nov. 14) • Started at center in 524-yard performance for offense in win at Duke (Dec. 5)
• Started at center in regular season finale against North Carolina (Dec. 12) • Helped lead offense to 512-yard output in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State (Dec. 29) with start at center."
The season is quickly approaching and with fall camp around the corner, it will be what interesting see how the Tar Heels are looking before the first matchup. Coach Belichick and Gaynor will have their hands full.
