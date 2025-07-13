Former Tar Heel: Big Season Upcoming for Drake Maye
Drake Maye finished his rookie season as the New England Patriots' quarterabck with 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, but suffered 10 interceptions. He had a QBR of 58.6, ranking 17th, per ESPN. He had a completion rate of 66.6%, and his longest pass was 40 yards.
On Sunday, October 13, he threw three touchdowns against the Houston Texas at home, but that was not enough to win in the end, falling 41-21 after four quarters.
Maye had plenty of stellar performances during his time in Chapel Hill as the signal caller, and below tells more of why he ended up in the first round as the No. 3 pick to the New England Patriots, per GoHeels.
"Started all 12 games he appeared in • Named second-team All-ACC • Tabbed second-team AP All-ACC • Manning Award Finalist • Davey O’Brien Great 8 (Week 6) • Manning Award Week 6 “Star of the Week” • ACC QB of the Week (Oct. 9 and Oct. 16) • Completed 269 of his 425 passes (63.3%) for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with only nine interceptions • Added 449 rushing yards on 112 attempts and nine touchdowns
• Ended the season with a QB rating of 149.00 • One of eight FBS QBs to average over 300 yards passing per game • Finished with the third-most total offensive yards per game (338.1), the eighth-most passing yards per game in the FBS (300.7) and 12th-most passing yards (3,608) • Led the ACC in total offense per game (338.1) and yards per play (7.55) • Only QB in the ACC to eclipse 4,000 total offensive yards
• Led the ACC in passing yards (3,608), attempts per game (35.4), passing yards per game (300.7) while tied for first in yards per attempt (8.5) • Led the ACC in 10+ yard passing plays (131), 20+ yard passing plays (49), 30+ yard passing plays (31) and 40+ yard passing plays (16+) • Went 24-of-32 for 269 yards and two touchdowns against South Carolina
• Registered 208 passing yards after going 21-of-30 against App State while adding 57 rushing yards and a touchdown • Went 29-of-40 for 414 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota • Threw for 296 yards and a touchdown after going 22-of-30 in the air while adding two rushing touchdowns at Pittsburgh
• Went 33-of-47 for a season-high 442 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing a season-high 14 times for 55 yards and added a rushing touchdown against Syracuse • Was 17-of-33 for 273 yards and four touchdowns against Miami • Was 24-of-48 for 347 yards and two touchdowns through the air while rushing for a touchdown against Virginia
• Threw for 310 yards after going 17-of-25 against Georgia Tech and added a rushing touchdown • Went 16-of-23 for 244 yards and four TDs versus Campbell • Was 28-of-43 for 342 yards and a touchdown against Duke while adding two touchdowns on the ground • Threw for 209 yards and a touchdown at Clemson • Was 22-of-38 for 254 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 106 yards and a TD at NC State."
However, imagine if he stayed a little longer and played for Bill Belichick? The decision of choosing the starting quarterback may not be as challenging as it is ... who knows?
Given his success in college and showing flashes of being one of the next best quarterbacks in the NFL, it makes you wonder if he is building toward a breakout sophomore season under head coach Mike Vrabel.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!