UNC Football: Dual-Sport Standout Coming to Chapel Hill Yet Again

Kendre' Harrison has probably lost count of his UNC football visits by now.

If nothing else, the UNC football and basketball coaches can rest assured that Providence Day School (N.C.) five-star tight end and four-star power forward Kendre' Harrison already knows his way around campus should he decide to bring his talents to Chapel Hill in a couple of years.

In addition to attending UNC football camps galore throughout his prep career and touring both the football and basketball programs this summer, Harrison has been on hand for countless Tar Heel games of the gridiron and hoops variety. So, it's no surprise the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder announced via social media on Saturday morning that he'll be in the stands for the squad's bout against NC Central in Kenan Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.

Harrison, who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Football Composite and No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Basketball Composite, holds offers from UNC football head coach Mack Brown and UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. He intends to play both sports in college.

The coveted phenom, a native of Reidsville, N.C., but a transfer addition at prep powerhouse Providence Day for his junior campaigns, has been down to a top six of UNC, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, and Oregon since early August.

Note that the Tar Heels are the lone in-state hopeful on Harrison's list.

