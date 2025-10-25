UNC vs. Virginia Staff Predictions
Our staff weighs in with weekly predictions. See their thoughts and picks for today’s game.
Grant Chachere: 42-21 Virginia
North Carolina returns to Chapel Hill after a tough loss at California, and the Tar Heels should be hungry to bounce back. They were just a fumble at the one-yard line away from a potential road win over the Bears, who are now 5-2 on the season.
Virginia is a much tougher opponent than Cal, and, as the No. 16 team in the nation, may be the only Top 25 opponent North Carolina faces all year. The Cavaliers come in at 6-1 with a clear path toward the ACC championship—and, if they keep winning, a possible bid to the College Football Playoff.
While I think the Tar Heels will play the Wahoos tough because it is a rivalry game, Chandler Morris and the Virginia offense should be too much for UNC. The Tar Heels likely won’t be able to generate enough offense to keep pace.
Jeremiah Artacho: Virginia, 37-17
North Carolina returns to Kenan Stadium in front of its home crowd against Virginia. However, despite the progress it made against California (losing by only three points), the Tar Heels will be outmatched by their opponent's quarterback — this time being North Texas transfer Chandler Morris. Morris has thrown for over 1,600 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, and North Carolina's krptonite continues to be Power 4 conference schools.
UNC will have the field advantage, Tar Heel fans in the stands, but it will not be enough to overcome what Tony Elliott, head coach of UVA, will put out on the gridiron.
Final score prediction: 37-17, Virginia wins.
Sienna Ayes: Virginia, 44-13
After a string of dominant wins, Virginia enters this matchup looking like one of the ACC’s hottest teams, while North Carolina is still searching for consistency on both sides of the ball. The Cavaliers’ balanced offense and physical defense have powered them to victories in all but one game this season, and their home-field momentum could make life difficult for the Tar Heels.
UNC will likely rely on big plays from its passing game to stay competitive, but unless the defense can limit explosive drives, this could get out of hand quickly. Prediction: Virginia 44, North Carolina 13. The Tar Heels manage a touchdown and a pair of field goals, but the Cavaliers’ efficiency and depth prove too much to handle.
Corey Davis: Virginia, 41-13
The Virginia Cavaliers enter their matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels riding a clear wave of momentum and, not surprisingly, they seem well-positioned to win again. UVa’s five-game winning streak is the program’s longest since 2007, and they sit at a perfect 3-0 in ACC play. Meanwhile, UNC is still seeking its first conference win while still battling for offensive consistency and some form of identity for this season.
Given how the two teams are trending, Virginia is the clear pick. With questions around UNC’s efficiency and Virginia’s disciplined defense, look for a final around Virginia 41, UNC 13. UVA’s ability to protect the ball and generate pressure should force Carolina into mistakes and short drives. Unless the Tar Heels start fast, this game likely stays in Virginia’s control.
