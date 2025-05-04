Four-Year UNC Football Wide Receiver Commits to Seminoles
Gavin Blackwell initially announced his plan to enter the transfer portal back in mid-December, not long after the program introduced Bill Belichick as its next head coach. However, the UNC football veteran wideout didn't formally enter the portal until mid-April.
And now, Blackwell has already decided where he'll spend his final year of eligibility in college. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt junior revealed that he'll remain in the ACC to suit up for the Florida State Seminoles, who once recruited him as a prep in the 2021 cycle.
A four-star prospect out of Sun Valley High School (N.C.), Blackwell arrived in Chapel Hill at No. 210 overall, No. 36 among wide receivers, and No. 13 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2021 Composite. But across three campaigns on the field following his redshirt year as a freshman, he recorded only 31 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown.
Blackwell joins a Florida State transfer haul that is one of only two in the ACC currently stacking up above the No. 9-ranked UNC football collection. The Seminoles sit at No. 6 overall, three notches below Miami in the cycle.
