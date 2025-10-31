Staff Predictions: UNC vs. Syracuse
North Carolina will take on Syracuse in the biggest must-win of the season. Here are our picks to win the game, along with some analysis.
Grant Chachere: North Carolina 28-21
North Carolina is starting to find its rhythm despite a four-game losing streak. The last two losses came down to just inches, and from head coach Bill Belichick and the players, there is an air of quiet confidence. Consider this: the average margin of defeat against TCU, UCF and Clemson was 29 points. Since then, the Tar Heels have lost by a combined four points to two Power Four opponents—Cal and a top-15 Virginia team.
Facing a hungry North Carolina team is always dangerous, and for a struggling Syracuse squad, it’s the worst possible scenario.
In the first four games, Syracuse’s offense averaged 38.2 points and 354 passing yards per game before quarterback Steve Angeli was injured against Clemson. Since then, the Orange has averaged just 12.5 points and 217 passing yards. The average margin of defeat is 22.5 points. Rickie Collins has taken over at quarterback, completing only 54.5% of his passes for 957 yards, with more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (six).
Syracuses's defense is terrible as well as it is 114th in scoring defense, (31.3 points per game), 122nd in total defense (436.4 yards per game) and 127th in passing yards allowed (273.9 yards per game).
If there is a game North Carolina can win down the stretch, it’s this one—with momentum and circumstances in the Tar Heels' favor. As long as they avoid costly mistakes, they should be able to pull out a win at the Loud House.
Jeremiah Artacho: North Carolina 27-17
UNC has fought hard in its last two outings, and this "get over the hump" game against Syracuse and head coach Fran Brown Jr. seems to be where it gains its third win of the Bill Belichick era. North Carolina will need another great performance from the defense and an outing from Gio Lopez without turnovers, especially in the red zone.
The Tar Heels have faced a lot on and off the field, but this contest could be the step in the right direction with an all-around game. I predict UNC wins on the road, 27-17.
Sienna Ayes: Syracuse 31-27
North Carolina enters this matchup with some momentum, but inconsistency remains—especially on offense and in closing tight games. Meanwhile, Syracuse, playing at home with something to prove, should look to capitalize on any UNC mistakes and lean on its improved offensive execution.
I expect Syracuse to strike first and maintain just enough of a lead throughout, with North Carolina making a push late but ultimately coming up short. The Heels will keep it close thanks to some strong runs and a handful of big plays, but Syracuse will hang on to win by a touchdown or less with the score being 31-27 Cuse.
