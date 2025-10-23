Chad Lindbergh and Austin Blaske: A Bond Built in the Trenches
Chad Lindbergh and Austin Blaske: A Bond Built in the Trenches
From freshman roommates to veteran leaders, the pair’s shared experience is helping shape UNC’s offensive line identity.
A Familiar Face in a New Home
When offensive lineman Chad Lindbergh transferred to North Carolina, he already knew what kind of program he was joining. His longtime friend and former Georgia teammate Austin Blaske was waiting in Chapel Hill, ready to help him adjust to a new system and a new position.
“We lost our head coach at Rice, and I decided it was best to hop in the portal,” Lindbergh said. “I looked between the University of Houston and here. I had Blaske here, someone who could tell me the ins and outs of the program. He told me a lot of good things about Chapel Hill, how it’s a great college town with great weather and people. That really put me over the edge to come here.”
The move reunited two close friends who had shared a journey through college football since their freshman year. For Lindbergh, having Blaske nearby made the transition smoother and the decision feel right.
Learning from Experience
Lindbergh’s shift to center has been one of the most important parts of his growth since arriving at UNC. He credits both Blaske and veteran lineman Christo Kelly for guiding him through the position change and helping him adjust to the communication and timing that comes with it.
“Between Blaske and Christo, there’s a ton of center experience,” Lindbergh said. “Throughout my college career, I’ve always tried to learn the center position because if you can learn center, then you know all five spots. It made the transition easier.”
Lindbergh said both players have shared their knowledge freely. “They’ve told me all the techniques I need to know and the little tips and tricks,” he said. “If I do something wrong, the first person who comes up to me is Christo, telling me what’s worked for him in the past. I’ll go do it, and it makes a difference.”
That willingness to help has created a close and collaborative atmosphere inside the offensive line room. Even with injuries and lineup adjustments, the group’s chemistry continues to strengthen each week.
A Friendship That Lasted Through Change
Lindbergh and Blaske first met as freshmen at Georgia, where they were roommates and teammates. Their friendship started in the dorms and carried through years of practices, meetings, and long seasons.
“We were freshman roommates,” Lindbergh said. “We lived together, went through meetings, workouts, everything. We played four years together there and stayed close even after we went our separate ways.”
The two kept in touch when Lindbergh moved to Rice and Blaske remained at Georgia. “We’d text and check in on each other,” Lindbergh said. “Last year, when I was at Rice and we played Charlotte, I was watching his film. It’s been great to reconnect here. We’ve been friends since freshman year.”
Their shared understanding of preparation and work ethic has carried over into their time at UNC, giving the Tar Heels a leadership core rooted in trust.
Building UNC’s Identity Up Front
Under Bill Belichick, North Carolina’s offensive line has been expected to play with discipline, physicality, and communication. Lindbergh said the leadership of Blaske and Kelly has helped create a standard of accountability that everyone on the line is buying into.
“We’re always learning from each other,” he said. “That’s what makes it work.”
As UNC continues to evolve, the connection between Lindbergh and Blaske remains one of the team’s quiet strengths. Both have seen the ups and downs of college football, and now their friendship has become a foundation for a young offensive line still finding its voice.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!