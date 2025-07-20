Could Will Conroy Play a Factor in Recruiting Duyon Forkpa?
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been killing it when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. They have landed many players in the class thus far. This includes players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. While they have landed in-state players, they have also landed players from all over, including players like Will Conroy.
Conroy joined the Tar Heels class in the month of June from the state of Florida, as he resides in Bradenton, Florida. He attends one of the best high schools in the nation, as he attends the prestigious IMG Academy.
If you don't know what IMG Academy is about, just know they are winners. They are nationally ranked every year, and competing at the highest level every year, as they have some of the best talent, and bring the best talent over to their program.
One of the players on their roster is Conroy, who committed to the Tar Heels over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Arizona Wildcats, and many others.
One of Conroy's teammates just so happens to be the biggest target remaining on the recruiting board for the Tar Heels. That player is Duyon Forkpa from the state of Florida. Forkpa is a very talented prospect from the state. The Tar Heels have started to fall behind, but will Conroy be able to get him out of the state of Florida and into their program?
This is very unlikely, as the Tar Heels have already landed a large number of commits. They have landed a grand total of 33 commits so far, but if there were a position that they would like to add, it would be the linebacker position.
The linebacker position is something the North Carolina Tar Heels have been taking priority with. One of the commits that they have landed is Calvin Thomas from the state of Texas. He is one of the better linebackers in the state of Texas. He isn't the only commit that they landed in the 2026 class, as they have a commitment from Julian Burns.
Forkpa is a very talented linebacker and will be a star wherever he goes, but it will likely be a different team than the Tar Heels unless something magical happens. This is because both the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles from inside the state are pushing hard for the IMG Academy product in the state of Florida.
