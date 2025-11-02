Forget the Record — UNC’s Growth Tells the Real Story
A lot of people say that your record is what you are, and a lot of times that is true. For North Carolina, it’s the case, but there’s a lot more context to it.
UNC is currently 3-5 with a 1-3 record in conference play. The Tar Heels for the most part, have been extremely inconsistent on offense and its defense has given up huge gash plays from time to time.
While the Tar Heels do have a losing record, the Tar Heels record should be much better than what it indicates. In the last three weeks, the Tar Heels have shown massive improvement despite losing two out of its last three games. Given that UNC’s losses to Cal and Virginia were decided by a combined four points and came down to mere inches, it’s reasonable to argue the Tar Heels could just as easily be 5-3 instead of 3-5.
Offense
The offense has struggled for most of the year, and that remains the case. In the first five games of the season, the Tar Heels averaged just 263.8 total yards and 161.6 passing yards per game, both of which ranked last in the ACC. Carolina also averaged only 102.2 rushing yards per game. During that stretch, the Tar Heels managed just 304 yards against a Charlotte team that is 1-7, and 312 yards against an FCS program in Richmond.
However, the Tar Heels have averaged 354.6 yards per game, nearly a 100-yard jump. The passing attack still has a lot of work to do as it is averaging 196.6 yards per game, but Gio Lopez, whose health has improved, is looking more comfortable in the pocket and has passed for 200 yards or more in back-to-back games for the first time this season. In its last game against Syracuse, he completed 15 of his 19 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
The rushing attack has improved as well as the Tar Heels have averaged 158 yards per game in its last three games. Davion Gause, Benjamin Hall and Demon June have all run the ball with purpose. June had 13 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown against Syracuse last week.
The offense still has to stop turning the ball over, especially in the redzone, and limit slow starts in the first half. However, the offense is improving that’s all you can ask for considering how everything started.
Defense
UNC’s defense was average to mediocre, to say the least, in its first five games of the season, allowing 25.8 points, 246.2 passing yards (ranking 100th nationally), 127 rushing yards and 373.2 total yards per game. The stats were even worse against Power Four opponents—TCU, UCF and Clemson—with the Tar Heels giving up 40 points, 465.3 total yards, 302 passing yards and 163.3 rushing yards per game.
That changed after the Clemson game, as North Carolina has become one of the nation’s, and the ACC’s, best defenses. The Tar Heels have allowed an average of 16.6 points per game, 82.3 rushing yards, 151 passing yards and 233.3 total yards per game. If North Carolina had maintained its recent defensive averages over eight games, the team would rank:
- Fifth nationally in passing defense
- Sixth in total yards allowed
- No. 14 in rushing defense
- Tied for No. 21 in scoring defense
North Carolina has 11 sacks in its last three games, with nine coming from defensive ends Melkart Abou-Jaoude (five) and Tyler Thompson (four). Prior to Oct. 17, the Tar Heels had only six sacks in five games.
The true turning point for North Carolina’s defensive improvement came against then-No. 16 Virginia. Although UNC lost to the Cavaliers in overtime, the Tar Heels held Virginia to just 259 total yards and 59 rushing yards while sacking quarterback Chandler Morris six times. Entering the game, Virginia averaged 462.3 total yards and more than 200 rushing yards per contest, and had allowed only five sacks all season.
That performance carried over to North Carolina’s most dominant defensive outing of the season, as the Tar Heels allowed just 147 total yards in a 27-10 victory over Syracuse on Halloween. While Syracuse started walk-on quarterback Joseph Filardi, UNC held the Orange to only 39 passing yards on 4 of 18 attempts (22%). The Tar Heels also registered three sacks, forced a fumble and did not allow an offensive touchdown.
Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick and the defensive staff deserve significant credit for orchestrating a remarkable turnaround since the TCU game, when UNC surrendered 542 yards of offense. The unit’s improvement is even more impressive considering the Tar Heels are without arguably their best cover corner, Thaddeus Dixon, who remains out for the foreseeable future.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!