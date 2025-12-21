Players North Carolina Should Target in Transfer Portal
The North Carolina Tar Heels' roster has been weakened by the transfer portal, with still two weeks left before it officially opens. After compiling the 12th-best recruiting class this offseason, North Carolina has lost over 15 players, who have announced their departure from Chapel Hill, through the portal.
The 2026 college football transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, with several difference makers available on the open market.
While speaking with the media during National Signing Day, general manager Michael Lombardi explained the importance of roster construction by acquiring players in the transfer portal.
- "I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."
- "So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi said. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January."
With all that being said, here are a couple of players the Tar Heels should identify as targets to add in the transfer portal.
RB - Hollywood Smothers
One of the key departures this offseason was running back Davion Gause, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month after a disappointing 2025 season. The sophomore running back rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 61 attempts.
The Tar Heels possess a couple of options to fill the void, with Benjamin Hall and Demon June, but each player is an unknown commodity at this point.
Adding Smothers would be a homerun move for North Carolina, as the junior running back rushed for 939 yards and six touchdowns on 160 carries (5.9 yards per carry). Not only would it elevate the Tar Heels' offensive production, but Smothers also played at North Carolina State the last two seasons. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound running back would be staying in-state, staying close in Chapel Hill.
EDGE - Chaz Coleman
This is more of a bet on pure potential, as Coleman will be entering his sophomore season in 2026. The former Penn State pass rusher was a True Freshman Midseason All-American, totaling eight tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in nine games played.
Coleman is a raw player, but under Steve Belichick's tutelage, the 6-foot-3, 246-pound pass rusher could take his game to new heights next season.
