Gio Lopez Gains Comfort On Gridiron Amidst Important Stretch
Gio Lopez transferred from South Alabama, a part of the Sun Belt Conference, to step into the spotlight and change the culture of football at North Carolina. However, despite being underneath Bill Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion (six as a head coach), Lopez did not show his capabilities in the first five games, as health played a role in it all.
But now, the left-handed signal caller has given a bit more juice and comfort on the gridiron during UNC's last two outings against the California Bears and the Virginia Cavaliers. After the Tar Heels' loss to the Bears, Lopez spoke about his improved health that allowed UNC to stay competitive against a Power 4 team. And against UVa, he showed those flashes again.
“I think offensively, we have been stacking days every day in practice," Lopez said during Tuesday's press conference. "It starts on Tuesday. Well, we play Friday, so Monday for us, but it starts in practice every week, and we had a good game plan. I think Coach Kitchens did a great job with our game plan, and we just got to keep stacking days as a team.”
Lopez has developed two new targets over the last two games: wide receivers Kobe Paysour and Madrid Tucker. Both of who will be crucial for North Carolina's ability to gain victories with five games left on the schedule. Paysour had six receptions for 101 yards against California, while Tucker led the team with eight receptions for 41 yards.
Lopez and Bill Belichick Strategize
Lopez also noted the importance of talking to his head coach, one that is in his first year at the collegiate level after spending countless of years in the NFL.
“I think Coach Belichick has been great with all of us, encouraging all of us as a team, you know, as players, as individuals," Lopez said. "I think for me personally, just me him meet up every Monday and watch film together, and we just kind of talk about the game and the game plan and what the defense is doing and how to go about that team. So I think for me, every time you get to talk to Coach Belichick, it's a great moment. So for me, just talking to him has been an awesome thing to do.”
Lopez against California threw for 167 yards on 19 completed passes, but against the Virginia he reached 208 passing yards on 23 completed passes, including one touchdown and two interceptions.
“I think it's been a multitude of things I can't pinpoint one thing," Lopez said about his head coaches teachings. "He always uplifting. Of course, he coaches you hard, but he's never like beating you down or anything, always uplifting.”
UNC will need Lopez to take it to another level. Lopez has thrown for 805 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions (including a quarterback rating of 34.1, listed 125th best in college football). The targets are there from Paysour, Tucker and wide receiver Jordan Shipp, but it still comes down to Lopez's execution in reading the field, then throwing on time,
All of the headlines that have surrounded this football team after just seven games have tainted the image of North Carolina brand, but even despite that the Tar Heels keep on pushing forward. The Tar Heels have Stanford, Wake Forest, Duke and NC State following its contest against Syracuse on the road — its last handful of opportunities to alter this season's story.
North Carolina's defense has been the story of how the team has improved; however, Lopez's success on the field will be key to how far they can go. One side of the ball can only do so much, as the UNC showed against the Cavaliers — a team that was firing on all cylinders on offense, but was held way below its averages and was sacked a total of six times.
Lopez will be able to showcase yet again in New York his comfortability and rejuvenated health, in route to possibly UNC's third win of the year.
