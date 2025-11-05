UNC’s Offensive Grades Revealed After Win Over Syracuse
After a busy stretch covering basketball—including North Carolina's 94-54 win over Central Arkansas and the resolution of the Luka Bogavac eligibility situation—I was finally able to review the Pro Football Focus grades from last week's game against Syracuse.
The Tar Heels snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 3-5 with a 27-10 victory over Syracuse on Halloween night at the JMA Wireless Dome. North Carolina gained 425 yards while holding Syracuse to just 147, the fewest yards allowed by UNC since 1997. The win marked the team's most complete performance of the season.
With that being said, here is how PFF graded the performance of North Carolina's offense in its win over Syracuse.
Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass, with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.
Overall Offensive PFF Grades
- Offense: 78.6
- Pass : 70.2
- Pass Block: 84.0
- Receiving: 68.4
- Run: 71.2
- Run Block: 72.7
Aside from the fumble that led to a scoop-and-score North Carolina played its most complete offensive game of the season. The Tar Heels piled up a season-high 425 yards, surpassing 400 yards for the first time this year.
Gio Lopez turned in his best performance of the season, connecting on 15 of 19 passes (78.9 percent) for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Lopez also rushed six times for 33 yards and completed four passes of 15 yards or more, including:
- a 44-yard strike to Kobe Paysour
- a 19-yard completion to Jordan Shipp
- a 72-yard touchdown pass to Demon June
- a 21-yard touchdown to Shipp
Kobe Paysour finished with three catches for 59 yards, while Jordan Shipp added six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.
North Carolina rushed for a season-high 209 yards, led by Demon June’s 13 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and Davion Gause’s 15 carries for 57 yards.
June, a true freshman, proved to be the Tar Heels’ biggest difference-maker Friday night, recording 101 rushing yards and a score on 13 attempts, to go with two catches for 81 yards and another touchdown.
It marked June’s second 100-yard rushing effort this season. His first came in a 41-6 win over Richmond on Sept. 13, when he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Top 5 Performers According to PFF
WR Jordan Shipp
- 85.2 Offense, 84.4 Receiving
- Targeted seven times, six catches for 64 yards and touchdown
- No Drops
- Four first down catches
RB Demon June
- 79.9 Offense, 70.3 Run, 91.7 Receiving, 76.4 Pass Block
- 13 rushes for 101 yards and touchdown
- 100 yards after contact (7.69 yards after contact per attempt)
- Four broken tackles
OL Jordan Hall
- 73.9 Blocking, 82.8 Pass Block, 69.8 Run Block
- Took over at left tackle after Austin Blaske shifted to center when starting center Chad Lindbergh left the game with an injury.
- No Pressures or sacks allowed
OL Miles McVay
- 73.7 Blocking, 79.3 Pass Block, 69.8 Run Block
- No pressures or sacks allowed
- All 41 snaps were at right tackle
QB Gio Lopez
- 71.2 Offense, 70.2 Pass
- Completed 15 of his 19 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns
- Seven first down throws
