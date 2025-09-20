Here's How North Carolina Can Secure a Win over UCF
North Carolina will travel to Orlando to face UCF in its final nonconference game before opening ACC play against Clemson on Oct. 4, following a bye week.
Carolina (2-1) has bounced back after an embarrassing season-opening loss to TCU, posting consecutive wins over Charlotte and Richmond by a combined 61-9. In both games, the Tar Heels did not allow a touchdown, the first time they have done so in back-to-back contests since 2012. With a win over UCF, it could provide the boost needed for Bill Belichick's squad going into conference play.
UCF (2-0) is coming off a bye week and is strong on both sides of the ball. The Knights rank 21st in total offense, averaging 491 yards per game, and 26th in total defense, allowing 261 yards per game. They are led by Scott Frost, in his second stint at the program. During his previous tenure in Orlando, Frost guided UCF to an undefeated season and a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn.
Here are four things North Carolina must to do defeat UCF.
Let It Rip
The Tar Heels face a tough challenge against the nation’s third-ranked pass defense, but North Carolina can’t afford to stay conservative — the offense has to open up and be more aggressive.
North Carolina has only run 157 offensive plays, the third-fewest among FBS teams that have played three games. The Tar Heels also rank 100th in rushing offense (130.3 yards per game), 117th in passing (148.7), 122nd in first downs — the lowest mark among Power Four teams with three games — and 125th in total offense (279.0), also the worst among Power Four programs.
While subpar quarterback play, so-so offensive line play due to injuries and a lack of skill talent could be the issue, the playcalling could be an issue as well. 57% of Lopez’s passes have nine yards or less. If you want to run the ball as effectively as you did the last two games, being more aggressive in the passing game and throwing the ball downfield will open up the playbook.
Run the Dang Ball!
It’s cliche, but it gets the people going.
UCF is one of the worst rushing defenses in the country, placing 102nd out of 134 teams at the FBS level. They have allowed 162.5 rushing yards per game. Against Jacksonville State, they allowed 165 yards on 39 carries (4.2 yards per carry).
While the issues with the offensive line still exist, especially when it comes to run blocking, UNC will be more apt to run the ball due to the emergence of Demon June.
June ran for 148 yards on 14 carries – an average of 10.4 yards per carry – and a touchdown. June is an explosive runner who makes people miss as he forced four tackles and averaged 8.57 yards per carry after contact.
Staying Discipline
The Tar Heels will get their first true road-game experience. No disrespect to Charlotte, but that game was played in, well, Charlotte, with a sizable contingent of UNC fans at Jerry Richardson Stadium. This time, they head to Orlando to play in the Bounce House. Yes, that is the actual name of the stadium.
When the stadium opened in 2007, its metal stands and unique design made the structure shake whenever the student section got rowdy. The vibrations were so noticeable that players, coaches, and broadcasters all commented on them, and fans quickly adopted the tremors as part of the game-day experience. While renovations have tempered the shake to address safety concerns, a subtle rumble can still be felt.
Since 2007, UCF is 87-30 (.743) at the Bounce House and 4-0 in conference championship games played there. That history doesn’t bode well for North Carolina, especially with the teams appearing evenly matched.
For the Tar Heels, limiting mistakes and staying composed in pressure moments will be critical. If they repeat miscues from the past three games, play frantically and allow explosive plays, the Bounce House will keep bouncing all afternoon in Orlando.
North Carolina must also take advantage of UCF’s tendency to beat itself. The Knights average 7.5 penalties and 67.5 penalty yards per game, ranking 98th and 106th nationally.
Avoiding Mistakes on Special Teams Could Prove Crucial
North Carolina has been playing clean special teams so far this season.
Rece Verhoff is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 this season. He also has not missed an extra point this season. Punter Tom Maginness is averaging a modest 40.7 yards per kick, but he already has placed six punts inside the 20-yard line and booted two of 50-plus yards through three games. He is on pace to surpass last season’s totals of 10 punts inside the 20 and five of 50 yards or more. The Tar Heels haven't given up any explosive returns in the kick and punt game.
However, Carolina will go against one of the best special teams units in the country.
UCF has already returned a kickoff for a touchdown and averages 43.3 yards per return, the seventh-best mark in the country. The Knights also average 14.7 yards per punt return, ranking 26th nationally. The Knights have also blocked two field goals and a punt. Talk about complementary football.
If North Carolina wants to win, it cannot allow penetration on the kicking game, must limit big returns, and — of course — capitalize on every field-goal opportunity. In what figures to be a close game, the kicking game could prove decisive, with field position likely determining the outcome.
