UNC Football: Heralded Defensive Transfer Now Hearing From Tar Heels

The UNC football program is on a long list of suitors for standout Boise State transfer linebacker Andrew Simpson.

UNC football transfer target Andrew Simpson
UNC football transfer target Andrew Simpson / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Earlier in the week, UNC football lost one of its most gifted defenders when Beau Atkinson decided to depart Chapel Hill via the transfer portal. But it sure looks as though Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels are hoping to replace Atkinson with another proven force.

On Thursday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Boise State transfer Andrew Simpson has heard from the UNC football coaches. That said, the same goes for almost two dozen other schools, which should come as no surprise given Simpson's production as a Bronco.

The 6-foot, 240-pounder has quickly become a hot commodity since entering the portal. And the competition for his services is heating up considerably.

Simpson has also drawn interest from Arkansas, Boston College, California, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and NC State.

After checking in as a three-star prospect out of St. John Bosco High School (Calif.), Andrew Simpson spent four seasons with the Broncos, including a redshirt campaign in his first year of college. He has amassed 140 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions, earning All-Mountain West Second Team honors in 2023.

