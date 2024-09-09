UNC Football Recruiting: Coveted Defender Commits to Tar Heels
On Sunday evening, one day after attending the 2024 Tar Heels' home-opening 38-20 win over Charlotte in Kenan Stadium, Rolesville High School (N.C.) junior Zavion Griffin-Haynes announced his commitment to UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his staff.
Griffin is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star who ranks No. 114 overall, No. 11 among edge rushers, and No. 9 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. The Florida native chose the Tar Heels, who entered his recruitment with an offer roughly four months ago, over offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech, and more than a dozen others.
He advertised his decision via the following posted graphic and caption on social media:
Zavion Griffin-Haynes attended NC State's home win over Western Carolina in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. That visit, of course, did not yield a recruiting victory for the Wolfpack.
UNC football now boasts two early 2026 pledges and ranks No. 21 overall in the cycle, No. 4 among ACC schools.
The program's first 2026 prize popped up in late June when Providence Day School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Zaid Lott, No. 519 overall and No. 42 among signal callers in the class, committed to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.