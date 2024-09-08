UNC Football Quarterback Reacts to First Home Start
In a somewhat dominant display on Saturday afternoon, the UNC football team secured a 38-20 victory over visiting Charlotte (0-2) in Kenan Stadium, marking the Tar Heels' seventh consecutive home-opener win.
The Tar Heels, led by quarterback Conner Harrell, who threw for 219 yards, two scores, and one interception, improved to 2-0 this season while delivering a robust offensive performance to the tune of 490 total yards. UNC's rushing attack was particularly potent, amassing 269 yards on the ground, led by Davion Gause's 105 yards.
Defensively, Carolina was formidable, holding Charlotte to just 49 rushing yards, continuing a strong start against the run from their season opener.
After the game, Harrell, now the full-time first-stringer under center following the season-ending broken leg that Max Johnson sustained in the third quarter of the Tar Heels' 19-17 road win over Minnesota in Week 1, summed up UNC's performance against the 49ers and his outlook moving forward:
"I thought we had a good game. Obviously, I'm excited for the win. I think there are some drives that obviously I want back, some plays I want back, just thinking about it now. But we got a lot to build off of, which was good. I think we ran the ball really well.
"We had some chances that passed in the past game. I think we've just got to build off of this week."
UNC football next hosts NC Central at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.