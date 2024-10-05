All Tar Heels

UNC Football Junior Passes Two More Tar Heels on All-Time List

Omarion Hampton is now inside the top 10 in all-time UNC football rushing yards.

Matt Giles

UNC football running back Omarion Hampton
UNC football running back Omarion Hampton / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Not much has gone well for the UNC football team in recent weeks. The Tar Heels (3-2, 0-1 ACC), who lost to James Madison at home in Week 4 before falling to rival Duke in Durham last week, are now in danger of dropping a third straight outing as they battle the visiting Pitt Panthers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) in Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the program's early struggles this season under 73-year-old head coach Mack Brown, junior running back Omarion Hampton continues to look practically uncontainable.

The 6-foot, 220-pounder entered the contest against Pitt at No. 11 on the all-time UNC football rushing list with 2,863 yards on the ground as a Tar Heel, needing only 17 more yards to tie No. 10 Elijah Hood. And he needed only 71 to match No. 9 in late-1940s UNC football legend Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice.

Hampton reached both those marks before halftime.

But it may be a few more outings before the 21-year-old from Clayton, N.C., climbs the list again. Natrone Means and Ethan Horton, tied at No. 7 with 3,074 yards apiece, are next in his sights.

At the time of this article's publishing, UNC football and Pitt are tied, 24-24, entering the fourth quarter, and Omarion Hampton has 20 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown — his 30th career score in Tar Heel threads.

Following the showdown against Pitt, UNC football will prepare to welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Kenan Stadium for a noon ET contest next Saturday (The CW Network).

