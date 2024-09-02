UNC Football: Mack Brown Takes Issue With One Media Narrative
Prior to Thursday night's 19-17 win at Minnesota, the UNC football program hadn't prevailed in a true-road-game season opener since Mack Brown's 1992 squad won at Wake Forest, 35-17. The Tar Heels were 0-5 in such outings since then.
Some might say that's significant. In fact, one could view the stat as a compliment to Brown's 2024 Tar Heels.
Evidently, though, Brown — at the helm for only one of those five defeats — views such a headline as less than positive.
"We've been really good here in opening games," Brown explained to the media back in Chapel Hill on Monday. "It's interesting with the half-full and the negative people and reporters and media that are out there. I see after the game a slide that says, 'This is the first away game they've won since '92 in an opener.'
"I thought, That's interesting. As a head coach at North Carolina, I'm 13-3 in openers. That's pretty good. And then, we're 5-1 in openers since I've been back. And we've played South Carolina twice at a neutral site. We played Syracuse here. We played Minnesota away. We beat Florida A&M here. And we lost the game after COVID to Virginia Tech up there, where we didn't coach very well and we didn't play very well...
"So, we've done a great job of starting seasons. And the headline that we got was 'first win on the road since '92.' So, this is probably a little more positive than that for those that are looking for positive headlines. And other than that, we haven't been as good...So, I like the way we've started."
Mack Brown's 16th UNC football squad plays its home opener at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network) when Charlotte comes to Kenan Stadium.