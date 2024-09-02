All-Time UNC Football Rushing List Now Requires Frequent Updates
Omarion Hampton cracked the top 20 in all-time UNC football career rushing yards at the end of his sophomore campaign last year. Now, just one game into the 2024 season, the 6-foot, 220-pound bulldozer from Clayton, N.C., has already climbed two more notches to No. 18 on the list.
He did so by racking up 129 yards on 30 carries in the Tar Heels' season-opening 19-17 road victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.
With 2,034 yards on the ground to his name, Hampton needs only 37 more to leapfrog 2007-10 UNC running back Shaun Draughn at No. 17, 263 more to enter the top 15, 566 more to reach the top 10, and 1,233 more to secure his place in the top five.
Given the fact that Hampton tallied the program's second-highest season rushing total in history via his 1,504 yards last year, all of the above feats sure seem attainable by this season's end.
The UNC football record-holder is 1977-80 Tar Heel star Amos Lawrence at 4,391 yards, more than double Hampton's current total. Considering that many experts figure the 21-year-old Hampton could hear his name as early as the first round at the 2025 NFL Draft, barring what would have to be a historic junior year from here on out, chances are Lawrence's record is safe.
Hampton and the Tar Heels are now preparing to host Charlotte in their home opener at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).