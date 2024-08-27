All Tar Heels

UNC Football Reveals Uniform Combo for Season Opener

The Week 1 UNC football starting quarterback remains unknown, but the jersey he'll wear is officially set.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Looking to snap the UNC football program's three-game losing streak that ended the 2023 campaign on a sour note with an 8-5 overall record, the 2024 Tar Heels travel to Minnesota to battle the Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (FOX).

There's still no word on which UNC quarterback will take the first snap under center for Mack Brown's 16th Tar Heel squad (sixth since his return to Chapel Hill).

But on Tuesday afternoon, the UNC football social media team advertised the uniform combination that the Tar Heels will don as they try to get off to a positive start in their 2024 journey. They are going with the blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants:

Last season, UNC faced Minnesota in Week 3, knocking off the then-undefeated Golden Gophers, 31-13, in the friendly confines of Kenan Stadium. Minnesota finished the season with a 6-7 record after bouncing back from a four-game losing streak via a 30-24 win over Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl.

Following the bout against Minnesota, Mack Brown's Tar Heels will return to Chapel Hill to gear up for a home game against Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 (ACC Network).

More UNC Tar Heels News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football