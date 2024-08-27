UNC Football Reveals Uniform Combo for Season Opener
Looking to snap the UNC football program's three-game losing streak that ended the 2023 campaign on a sour note with an 8-5 overall record, the 2024 Tar Heels travel to Minnesota to battle the Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (FOX).
There's still no word on which UNC quarterback will take the first snap under center for Mack Brown's 16th Tar Heel squad (sixth since his return to Chapel Hill).
But on Tuesday afternoon, the UNC football social media team advertised the uniform combination that the Tar Heels will don as they try to get off to a positive start in their 2024 journey. They are going with the blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants:
Last season, UNC faced Minnesota in Week 3, knocking off the then-undefeated Golden Gophers, 31-13, in the friendly confines of Kenan Stadium. Minnesota finished the season with a 6-7 record after bouncing back from a four-game losing streak via a 30-24 win over Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl.
Following the bout against Minnesota, Mack Brown's Tar Heels will return to Chapel Hill to gear up for a home game against Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 (ACC Network).