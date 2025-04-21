All Tar Heels

UNC Football Reels In Heralded Defensive Lineman on Recruiting Trail

The UNC football recruiting team landed a commitment from Jimmy Alo-Suliafu just a week after the top-tier three-star's trip to Chapel Hill.

Just last weekend, Jordan High School (Tex.) junior defensive end and coveted prospect Jimmy Alo-Suliafu took his first official visit to Chapel Hill. He checked out the campus while meeting with first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the Tar Heel staff.

Fast forward just a week, and the three-star talent has now officially committed to Belichick and the Tar Heels. Alo-Suliafu announced his decision via the following social media post on Friday afternoon:

He had seen loads of interest from other major programs, as he racked up roughly two dozen offers in his recruitment. His other suitors included the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, and Miami.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder currently stacks up at No. 560 overall and No. 61 among defensive lineman on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Jimmy Alo-Suliafu became the 14th commit for the Tar Heels in the 2026 cycle. The collection, headlined by another recent commit in North Duplin High School (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, now ranks in the top 10 nationally, checking in at No. 9 overall and No. 2 in the ACC, according to 247Sports.

