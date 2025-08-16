Bill Belichick Makes Contrarian Decision on North Carolina Media Appearances
The Chapel Bill era is on the verge of its official kickoff, as six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick prepares to begin his first season leading University of North Carolina's football program. Of course, someone of his stature brings an out of the ordinary transition, as has been the case since the Tar Heels hired Belichick in December.
Before his first game on the sideline at Kenan Memorial Stadium Sept. 1 against TCU, a new decision pointed toward Belichick serving as anything but your run of the mill college coach. Per Reuters and ProFootballTalk, the new Tar Heels coach won't appear on the program's traditional weekly coach's radio show.
Belichick will carve out some time to appear on the show for its first episode before UNC takes on the Horned Frogs, which is currently the only planned appearance. Otherwise, Michael Lombardi will headline the program which changed its name from Mack Brown Live under the previous regime to Carolina Football Live moving forward. Belichick brought in Lombardi as the program's general manager shortly after his hire. He has worked as a football executive for three decades and worked with Belichick with the New England Patriots as an assistant to the coaching staff from 2014 to '16.
Most college coaches across the country make some time each week to go on their program's coaches show. But, of course, Belichick is far from the norm. Following plenty of unwanted media attention, it appears the 73-year-old wants to keep things as close to the vest as possible as he begins his tenure at UNC.