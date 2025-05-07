UNC Football Secures Top Available Talent in Transfer Portal
Four weeks after officially entering the portal, one-year Florida safety Gregory Smith III is now 100 percent on board as a member of the 2025 UNC football roster.
ALSO READ: Two-Year Tar Heel Linebacker Announces Transfer to Big Ten Power
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound Smith was the top available player in the transfer portal before pledging allegiance to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
A former four-star recruit out of Sumner High School (Fla.), Gregory Smith III arrived in Gainesville as an early enrollee last year stacking up at No. 320 overall and No. 13 among athletes on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
Despite seeing action in five games at defensive back for the Gators, totaling five tackles and one pass breakup, he wound up receiving a redshirt. So, Smith is now set to arrive in Chapel Hill with a full slate of eligibility still intact.
His addition bumps the number of inbound Tar Heel transfers to 35, an impressive collection currently checking in at No. 9 in the country, per 247Sports.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Recruiters Come Up Short for Texas Prep Braylon Edwards
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football offseason news.