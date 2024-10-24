UNC Football Takes Big Tumble in Recruiting Rankings
UNC football is 3-4 overall this season. The 73-year-old Mack Brown, still the all-time wins leader among active FBS coaches, and his Tar Heels are 0-3 in the ACC.
They are without a conference win in 348 days.
Now, fresh off a bye week and gearing up for a road game against Virginia at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network), the 2024 UNC squad is in the midst of a four-game losing skid that began on Sept. 21 with an inexplicable 70-50 home defeat at the hands of a James Madison team that sits at 1-2 in Sun Belt play.
So, it's no surprise the Tar Heel struggles extended to UNC football recruiting efforts this week.
On Monday night, Hersey High School (Ill.) three-star tight end Logan Farrell, No. 704 overall and No. 36 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his decommitment from the Tar Heels.
Not even 24 hours later on Tuesday afternoon, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) four-star tight end Marshall Pritchett, No. 404 overall and No. 22 among tight ends, followed suit.
Farrell flipped to Illinois. Pritchett pledged his new allegiance to Alabama.
The losses dropped the 2025 Tar Heel haul to a dozen verbal commits and No. 60 overall in the country, per 247Sports. UNC's collection now stacks up 15th in the cycle among the 17 ACC schools, appearing above only Cal and Louisville.
