Will Hardy Shares What Playing His Final Game in Kenan Stadium Means
North Carolina safety Will Hardy addressed the media on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center. He will play his last game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday when they take on the Duke Blue Devils.
To see the whole press conference, check out the video below.
Partial Transcript
What goes through your mind that it will be your last game at Kenan Stadium?
Obviously, this is my last time stepping onto Kenan Stadium. You just want to go into that game with no regrets—in how you prepare and in the way you play. So, throughout this week, it's about preparing at a level you've never prepared before and making sure there are no regrets in how you do it.
Playing against Duke brings a lot of emotion, of course, and finishing up your time at North Carolina makes it even more meaningful. But you can't let that emotion take over the execution and preparation you need to have.
After the Wake Forest game, Jordan (Shipp) shared a message with the defense. How did the defense respond to it, and what was the general feeling as you left the locker room and began preparing for a new week?
As a defense, the way the offense plays doesn’t really affect us. We know we have to go on the field, make stops and get the ball back to the offense with good field position, no matter the situation.
No matter what happens on offense or special teams, as a defensive unit, we know we have to do a better job, and we’re capable of holding teams to as few points as possible. We trust the offense and they trust us, and having that trust always helps; it’s the same with special teams. We just have to play as one unit.
The Victory Bell is such an important part of this rivalry and its history. What does that tradition and artifact mean to you, and what is it like to experience it firsthand?
Yeah, I think it's just another motivator to get that back and have it here in Carolina. You know, my first three years here, it spent its time in this facility, and Carolina blue. And so we want to get that back and keep it here and get it back for the guys that are coming, coming back next year, and for recruits, just people in Carolina, that victory bell just looks better in this facility.
Coach Belichick called Darian Mensah an NFL-caliber quarterback and said he's the best quarterback you'll face this season. What are your thoughts on him, and what are some of the challenges he presents?
Yeah, he's a great player, like I mentioned earlier. He's going to find any mistakes that you make, and as it does a great job. It's a great deep ball, because good, good job looking off the defenders. And so we just got to stay disciplined. Play to a high level in the back end. Play great man coverage, whatever it is. We just gotta, you know, guard these receivers well, read the quarterback and do our job.
