Gio Lopez’s 3 Best Games Last Season With South Alabama
Head Coach Bill Belichick will have to make an official decision sooner rather than later on who will be the starting quarterback for UNC's season opener against TCU at home. Gio Lopez was one of the four players to represent the university at this year's ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. The other three players were Will Hardy, Thaddeus Dixon, and Jordan Shipp.
Besides Lopez, collegiate veteran Max Johnson is returning from his leg injury he suffered last year in the first game against Minnesota on the road. Johnson is also fighting for a starting job, as it would have been all his a year ago, before his injury occurred.
Nonetheless, it's incredible to see him up on his feet, as he shared with the media on August 2, that he could have lost his leg. Fortunately, he was able to work and recover, en route to stepping back on the gridiron.
Here, I will be sharing Lopez's three best games last season with South Alabama. And before diving in, one of my boxes that needed to be checked off to be deemed as "best game" is to have secured a victory.
Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 35-14
Lopez threw for 193 yards, completing 15 of his 24 passes. He passed three touchdowns during this game as well, before South Alabama ran away with it during the second and third quarters, scoring 14 points before and after the halftime break. On the receiving end, Jamaal Pritchett had eight receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 24-22
Another one of Lopez's best games is his 285-yard performance against the Ragin' Cajuns on the road. Despite not throwing for a touchdown and coughing up one interception, he finished the game with a QBR (total quarterback rating) of 81.8. Rushing-wise, he ran for nine yards on five carries (just like in the game above).
Troy Trojans, 25-9
Last, but not least, the Trojans had to face the lefty attack of Lopez, as his efficiency was quite high by the end of this game. He threw for 158 yards, going 16/21 on completions. In addition, his run game stood out, recording 67 yards on 12 carries, including one touchdown in the process.
If Lopez does become the starter for Coach Belichick, we will get to see if these performances can transfer over to the ACC.
