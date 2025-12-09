Henri Veesaar Earns High Praise from Head Coach Hubert Davis

Defeating the Georgetown Hoyas by 20 points on Sunday was another statement win for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who improved their record to 8-1 on the season. Three of those eight wins include the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgetown.

The transfer portal has become a bidding-war market, with programs signing players to lucrative deals to play for them. It is essentially a free agent pool each and every offseason, with players having the power to jump school-to-school every year.

North Carolina's current starting lineup consists of four transfers and an incoming freshman, who is most likely a one-and-done player before entering the upcoming NBA draft.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of those transfer portal acquisitions was former Arizona center Henri Veesaar , who has transformed the Tar Heels frontcourt with Caleb Wilson's arrival. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has developed into an incredible asset for North Carolina, averaging 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks through nine games.

While speaking to the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed Veesaar's importance to the team's success this season.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"[Veesaar] has put a lot of weight and importance on him," Davis said. "He's so huge for us on both ends of the floor. His rebounding is real, his length, his ability not only just to rebound but to keep balls alive up in the air that allows us to be able to get those rebounds. To get to the offensive glass, that's something that's always been an emphasis for us. And honestly, with him and Caleb [Wilson], they're our two best offensive rebounders."

"But you saw tonight, I mean, I thought that three he hit was huge in the second half," Davis continued. "And you got a seven-footer that can score around the basket, can pass, can handle, can shoot threes: that's somebody that I like that's on our team. I'm really happy for him. He's playing extremely well. He's a great kid to coach and be around."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after scoring in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar's production not only benefits him , but it also opens up the rest of the offense, as opposing teams are desperate to limit the junior center's impact in the paint. Davis went into depth on how that helps create ample opportunities for North Carolina's shooters.

"More and more teams are doubling Henri, and obviously Caleb, and the way that we handled it and passed the ball out to the perimeter and made the extra pass, I thought even when we missed it, I felt like we made the right play."

