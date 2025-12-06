Top Three Caleb Wilson Performances This Season...So Far

It has only been eight games, but North Carolina Tar Heels' freshman forward Caleb Wilson has been highly productive and impressive through the first month of his career.

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward has been one of the several bright spots for North Carolina this season, being one of the main contributors in the Tar Heels' 7-1 start.

Although Wilson struggled offensively against the Kentucky Wildcats earlier this week, he impacted the game in multiple areas. Head coach Hubert Davis spoke on this during his postgame press conference following the Tar Heels' 67-64 win on Tuesday.

"Caleb is not just a scorer. He's a dude," Davis said. "This guy can score. He's an elite passer. He led our team in assists. More teams are now loading up on him now—double-teaming him, trying to make him a passer. That actually benefits us because he is such an elite passer."

With all that being said, here is Wilson's top three performances this season through the first month of the season.

3. Season Opener Against Central Arkansas Bears

The opponent is not one that will move the needle, but Wilson's performance in this game was even more impressive when considering the fact that this was his first-career game.

Wilson shot 8-of-10 from the field, totaling 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. Shooting 80 percent from the field was the highlight of this performance, and based on other outings, that efficiency was no fluke.

2. Unstoppable Against Navy

Again, the opponent is not going to blow people away, but it was another example of Wilson getting to his spots whenever he wished. The freshman forward scored in a multitude of ways, beating defenders off the dribble, in the post, and forcing turnovers for easy baskets in transition.

Wilson shot 9-of-13 from the field, totaling 23 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. His athleticism and effortless ability to make contested shots were on full display.

1. Leading North Carolina to a Win Over Kansas

The circumstances in this matchup elevate the significance of the offensive output that Wilson produced in the Tar Heels' first high-stakes game. It was Wilson's second-career game, and he was arguably the best player on that floor that night, which is impressive when juxtaposed next to Darryn Peterson.

For the second consecutive game, the freshman forward missed only two shots, connecting on 9-of-11 attempts for 24 points. Wilson also added seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals against the Jayhawks, who were ranked 19th in the country at the time of this matchup.

Playing that well at this stage of his career against Kansas was probably when evaluators and analysts began to take Wilson seriously as a legitimate top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

