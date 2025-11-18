How to Watch, Listen to UNC's Game Against Navy
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 18 North Carolina (4-0) will take on Navy (2-2) in the first meeting between the two programs in nearly 30 years.
North Carolina is coming off another dominant performance, rolling past NC Central 97-53 last Friday at the Dean Smith Center. Navy also entered on a high note after defeating Washington (Md.) last week. The last meeting between the two teams came in the first round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament, when North Carolina defeated Navy 88-52 before eventually advancing to the Final Four.
Here is everything you need to know for UNC’s home game vs. Navy — including kickoff time, TV channel, streaming info, radio broadcast, and key game notes.
How To Watch (TV and Streaming)
Tipoff: Tues., Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
Broadcasters: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dennis Scott (analyst)
How to Listen
Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network
Announcers: Jones Angell (Play-by-Play) and Tyler Zeller (Color)
Here is a list of affiliated stations, as well as GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, TuneIn and Sirius XM channel 193.
Last Time Out for North Carolina
North Carolina put on another dominant display before a lively home crowd at the Dean Smith Center, cruising to a 97-53 win over NC Central. The Tar Heels’ frontcourt set the tone from the opening tip, as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar were too much for the Eagles to handle.
Wilson anchored the victory, turning in a highly efficient double-double with 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Veesaar joined him with his second double-double of the year, recording 12 points, 11 boards and swatting a game-high five shots.
The two combined to control the paint, where Carolina outscored NC Central 36-12 and posted a commanding 51-30 advantage on the glass. UNC’s 14 blocks were more than it had in its previous three outings combined, a testament to its presence down low.
Several other Tar Heels contributed to the stat sheet in the rout. Zayden High provided a spark with 11 points and two blocks, while Jarin Stevenson added five points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal off the bench, giving Carolina valuable energy in reserve minutes.
After a cold shooting night from deep against Radford, North Carolina’s long-range threats found their rhythm. The Tar Heels knocked down 11 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc, including an impressive 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) in the second half. Derek Dixon led the outside barrage, draining all three of his three-point tries for nine points. Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac each connected on a pair of threes as well.
With the win, North Carolina continued its offensive tear to open the season, surpassing the 80-point mark for the fourth consecutive time and hitting 90-plus points for the second game.
The Opponent
Navy is 2-2 this season and is coming off a 97-64 win over Washington (Md.). The Midshipmen are led by first-year head coach Jon Perry, who was an assistant at Navy from 2013 to 2025.
Guard Jinwoo Kim leads the team with an average of 15.5 points per game. Forward Donovan Draper is averaging 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds, while 6-foot-11 center Aidan Kehloe is adding 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. Kehloe scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Washington (Md.).
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE! Also, follow our Facebook page!