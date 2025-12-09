Hubert Davis Highlights the Importance of Physicality for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels continued their recent, brief stretch of imposing their will on their opponents after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas 81-61 on Sunday night.

It was another example of the Tar Heels overwhelming their opponent in multiple areas of the game, which allowed North Carolina to slowly build a comfortable lead at the midway point of the second half.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Because the Tar Heels are not the most efficient shooting team, they must create uncomfortable game scripts for opposing teams. That is exactly what North Carolina demonstrated in their blowout win against the Hoyas.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted his team's physicality and why that will be something North Carolina will lean on moving forward.

Davis' Thoughts

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis during a press conference on Dec. 1, 2025 at the Smith Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"One of the things that I've said to them over and over again: there's no way, there's no route, there's no road other than being able to be tough on both ends of the floor," Davis said. "We've identified that when a ball goes up in the air, or it's on the ground, we've got to be physical and tough enough that it's always all UNC."

"The physicality, even on the offensive end, to be able to set screens, come off screens, some patience, to be able to take the ball, be able to score, get to the free throw line, knock down free throws, make the extra pass," Davis continued.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis calls out a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The last four games in regard to St Bonaventure, Michigan State, Kentucky, and now Georgetown, very physical teams," Davis said. "And I think it's great for us to learn lessons on what's [going to] allow us to be successful."

"When I say there's no road, no route, no other way in order for us to be successful, we've got to be a great defensive team and a great rebounding team," Davis concluded. "You can't do that without being physical."

North Carolina's center Henri Veesaar pointed out how the Michigan State loss taught the team to be more physical throughout the course of games. Davis spoke on that and explained how that result allowed the team to alter its mindset and habits.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I believe we're growing," Davis said. "We're getting better at it. It's not a finished product. I feel like we've got a long way to go, but one of the things that I consistently talk to them about is how do you react and how do you respond?"

"And so, with the physicality, how are we [going to] respond in a way that we did, specifically in the second half, to hold them to just 10 points in the paint, zero fast break points, I thought was huge," Davis continued. "And so again, I thought our defense, 22% in the second half versus a really good Georgetown team, and how we out rebounded them as well–I'm really happy about that."

