Hubert Davis Unravels His West Virginia Transfer Sharpshooter
The UNC men's basketball team shot 35.3% from the three-point line last season, not bad, but also not the best. Former Tar Heels RJ Davis, Ian Jackson, Drake Powell and Jae'Lyn Withers all shot above 35%.
One year later, the Tar Heels enter the upcoming season with a backcourt of Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Seth Trimble, Jaydon Young, Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis. But then, there is also Jonathan Powell, the transfer from West Virginia, who made 64 three-pointers as a freshman.
As a reference, Davis, in his last go-around as a Tar Heel, led the team with 85 three-pointers. Jackson converted 60 times and to complete the top three, Withers made 39 of his own, respectively. Although Coach Davis sees more than a shooter in Powell, he went into what else he can do on the floor during Tuesday's press conference.
- "Yeah, I mean, he can put the ball on the floor. He can make plays off the dribble, not just shooting, but also distributing and passing. He's really aggressive on the offensive end. He's got good positional size. I talked about his defense, that's really good. I just love his competitiveness, you know, just always wanting to compete, whether it's just a simple drill or obviously on five-on-five pickup practice."
- "He brings a level of competitiveness that brings everybody else along to play at that level. His rebounding last year. I urge him every day to get to the offensive glass, because I think he can be really elite at that, you know, and that's going to be a job, a requirement, for a number of the guys, but for him, I think that's an area that he can really excel at."
North Carolina Will Be Able to Shoot a Higher Clip
The Tar Heels' revamped roster should set them up for success with the shooting talent it possesses. Evans from Colorado State shot 44.6 from the three-point line, Bogavac, while playing overseas for SC Derby, shot 39%, and then Dixon, even though he is a freshman, is seen as one of the best shooters in the Class of 2025.
For Trimble, as a senior, looks to improve on his shooting percentage, converting only 26.6% from beyond the arc. Young at Virginia Tech made 37.% and Denis can be considered a wait-and-see deal. However, his mixtape displays him shooting the ball well.
Coach Davis and his staff have a roster that is talented in the frontcourt and the backcourt — geared up to have a season that outlasts what happened during 2024-2025.
