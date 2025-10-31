Hubert Davis’ Emphasis on Ball Security
The North Carolina men's basketball team has completed its preseason with a loss against BYU on the West Coast in Salt Lake City, Utah, by a margin of two points and a victory at home against Winston-Salem State. UNC was led by freshman Caleb Wilson in both contests, where he recorded two double-doubles with 20-plus points and 10 rebounds.
However, during UNC's outing against the Cougars, the team coughed up the ball 19 times, as it was costly to the game's outcome. The Tar Heels' head coach spoke about ball security after the win in Chapel Hill.
- “Yeah, you know, we had some in the last couple of practices, and I just was straight up and honest with them," Davis said. "I just don't understand that. I said you’re not getting more playing time if you throw a one-handed pass."
- "That doesn't impress me at all. I want simple and sound plays, make the easy play. And I felt like our guys were doing that, and they're understanding that those little things are really the difference makers in regards to being successful is being consistent in the fundamentals on both ends of the floor.”
North Carolina had has a new group of guards, except senior Seth Trimble, as he is now surrounded by Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell, Jaydon Young, Derek Dixon, Isaiah Denis and then, Luka Bogavac, who has yet to be cleared by the university (but is by the NCAA) — the last piece to the puzzle for UNC to get its international sharpshooter.
Turnovers Will Make or Break UNC
If North Carolina can control their turnovers, then it will play a huge role in its ability to go far during the upcoming campaign. Against WSSU, a D2 program, the Tar Heels had 10 turnovers, but if it can bring to within single digits once the regular season is underway, then things may work out well.
UNC opens up the 2025-2026 campaign with a game against Central Arkansas on Monday, November 3, in Chapel Hill. Then, four days later, North Carolina will play against Kansas, where the Jayhawks hold a two-game winning streak over the Tar Heels, dating back to the 2022 national championship contest.
The season is right around the corner, and it is a brand new beginning for many players on the roster, which is why turnovers will be the difference maker between winning and losing — chemistry will be a huge factor.
