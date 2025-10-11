Caleb Wilson Will Do What It Takes for Hubert Davis
The UNC men's basketball team is entering its fifth year with Hubert Davis as the head coach, with a brand new roster for the 2025-2026 campaign. North Carolina brings in a lot of new faces via the transfer portal and high school, but the one standout amongst the bunch is freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, from Atlanta, Georgia.
Wilson, a forward listed a 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, has a long wingspan to grab rebounds and defend, but also has ball-handling capabilities along with driving to the rim and shooting from behind the three-point line — a multitude of skills packed into one future NBA Draft pick — as this season will potentially be the only one Wilson spends in college.
- "I feel like basketball is kind of positionless at this point and especially the way I'm used in our system. I don't want to say I'm a four or three because like I feel like I do so much. I feel like in whatever case needed to be, I'm going to be able to do what it takes."
- "If I needed to just rebound the basketball, that's what I'll do. But I think I pass the ball just like a guard. I think I rebound like a four or five. And I think I'm athletic as a three, two or one. So I don't understand like the pin people in position."
- "I just feel like you just play what's needed to go, what's needed to happen. Basketball to me is a sport that's not predictable. It's not like football where if you're running back, this is all you're doing. I get a rebound, I push like a guard would. So it's hard to watch myself in."
The Tar Heels will use the freshman a ton throughout the season, as he provides a knack for many attributes that can fill in with substitutes going in and out of the game.
Caleb Wilson's Passing Skills
Wilson's passing skills are the one underrated part of his game that gets overlooked at times, but it is something that his teammates have grown to learn more about in preparation for the start of the season. But where does Wilson get it from? He's not a point guard, nor someone who handles that ball a lot on the parquet.
"For sure," said Wilson in response to having a natural feel to be able to pass the ball. "You know, I played a lot of sports that required throwing. Growing up, I played baseball. I was a shortstop. I played pitcher. I played first. I played football. I played quarterback."
"So giving a ball and distributing has always been a part of what I've done in my entire life. I always feel like I've been a kid when we did a passer, but I feel like the more I've learned, the more I've been able to understand basketball, not just who's guarding me, but who's around me, it's been able, it's been easier for me to make good decisions."
Wilson is slowly becoming the talk of the town in Chapel Hill, amidst all of the drama going on with Bill Belichick and the football team. And for Tar Heel fans, they sure must be happy.
