UNC's Jordan Shipp Dives into Slim Lost to Virginia
North Carolina wide receiver dove into the overtime lost against Virginia.
North Carolina football was a few plays away from gaining its first Power 4 conference win, and one over a ranked No. 16 Virginia program that had offensive firepower written all over. Wide receiver Jordan Shipp spoke to the media after the 17-16 overtime loss.
On the Difference in His Mind During Contest Against Virginia
- “I really wouldn’t say it’s a difference. I feel like we were all, like I said earlier in the week, like those just tightening those small screws. Man, that's all we could do. And I feel like, I guess one thing for people to say, ‘we're getting better, we're getting better,’ but I mean, we're showing it like, that's a top 20 team in the country."
- "And we go out there and lose on the last play of the game. So I mean, it's just a tribute to all my boys, man, offense, defense and just keeping, the main thing, the main thing, giving God all the glory, and just on to the next week. Now, quick turnaround, Syracuse on Friday.”
On the Missed Opportunities
- “Yeah, you know, just ball security. That's what we emphasize. Gotta do some better things with ball security. You know, that's for me too. You know, I had some times where the ball was moving loose. I need to keep it tucked away and make sure I do my job."
- "So, I mean, like I said, it's just it wasn't one play that lost since the game, like said, a bunch of small four or five plays that really did it for us. And like Coach Bill says, ‘We’ll, go back to the drawing board, tighten up the screws and on to the next week.”
On the Challenges of Losing Close Games
- “It's hard. I was just in there, just sharing tears with some boys in there. It means so much because of how much we really pour into it, you know, like you pour so much into it, and you lose a game two weeks in a row by a couple inches. That's not the way you want to go out."
- "So, I mean, but in terms of just being hungry like that, that feeling makes you want to go play like, I wish we can go out there and play again right now. I wish we had Syracuse tomorrow. I know we're all ready to get back out there and just go show everybody how good we really are. Just go get. Now it's time to just get wins.”
