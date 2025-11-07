Jaiden Patterson Brings Confidence and Passion to UNC Defense
North Carolina's defense has stepped up over the last three games — holding California, a then-ranked No. 16 Virginia and Syracuse to a total of 34 points.
The Tar Heels claimed their first ACC win of the season, and Bill Belichick's first as a collegiate head coach, winning 27-10 on the road. Sophomore Jaiden Patterson is one of the players making a difference.
Patterson spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Stanford matchup and shared what he learned about himself over the last three contests — a period of growth for the entire team itself.
- “Personally, I've learned, obviously, like the coaches, trust me enough to be able to play this game that I love. And against Stanford, I feel very confident in the defense we've been playing, really great, like complementary football. We've been trusting everybody, and I'm really confident today.”
- “They've been telling us, like, again, we just got to play and do our job. We can't focus on trying to make too many plays. Like, obviously, like, the last three games we just been playing as a team and as a unit, we've been playing great.”
In addition to the team's growth, Patterson's growth, and Washington transfer Thad Dixon have stepped up into a new role off the gridiron.
Thad Dixon's New Role as Player-Coach
Patterson expressed the importance of Dixon, and he has made an impact despite being sidelined with an injury.
- “Thad (Dixon) has been stepping up, like, great as a player-coach. He's been telling me all these technique things, like, when we have the little tablets on the sideline, he tells me, like, what to look at, like, say, a receiver’s release."
- "Like, he's really stepped up, and he's been that mentor role, like he was like that at the beginning of season too, and throughout, he's just been sticking to it.”
The pieces are connecting for Belichick and the staff, and it is a small reason as to why there has been an uptick in production overall. Quarterback Gio Lopez has been producing and finding a variety of wide receivers for completed passes — Jordan Shipp, Kobe Paysour, Madrid Tucker, to be particular.
North Carolina needs three wins to enter the bowl game sweepstakes, as the last game of the season wraps up with a road contest against NC State. The Wolfpack have had the Tar Heels' number, so it will be fascinating to see where Belichick's team ends once that game concludes.
