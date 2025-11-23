Jordan Shipp's Message After Falling to Duke on Senior Day
Here is what Jordan Shipp had to say while speaking to the media after North Carolina's loss to Duke.
Wide receiver Jordan Shipp spoke to the media after UNC's 32-25 loss to Duke, as the Blue Devils reclaimed the Victory Bell and brought it back to Durham.
On the Game Being Personal For Him, Team Dealing With the Loss
- “Man, sucks. It sucks. Man, especially, I just went there, just hugged Kobe (Paysour) and told him I love him. Man, so that's all you could do. Man, like I said, I was playing, not for me. I wanted to win that for Kobe. For Kobe in specific, you know. And just came up short, man, but Kobe balled out."
- "A lot of our seniors balled out. They all made plays. He made some great plays on the ball, you know. Man, just everybody left it all out there, man. And we're just a couple plays away. Just a couple plays away.”
On the Duke's Fake Field Goal
- “I mean, I wasn't thinking about it, you know, it's just, it's a great call, you know, they got a great staff over there, man, they wanted a lot of fourth downs. Played a very ballsy game, you know, and they just left it all out there. And, you know, that's just a great call at the right time. And, you know, they did it. Can't really say much about it.”
On the Intensity Between the Two Teams
- “Yeah, of course. It's a rivalry game, you know, playing for the bell. I expected it, you know, I expected for there to be a fight after the game. Be honest with you. I mean, there was a back and forth, right? Like a grabbing session, first play, first kickoff."
- "You know, I spent something to happen after the game. You know, you expect that. Well, we expect the same thing next week. We expect those guys to be just as chippy, you know, we're gonna bring that same energy as well, so we're gonna match it and bring it more.”
On Gio Lopez's Performance
- “I mean, I feel like Gio has been turning up since the beginning of the season. So I mean, it's no surprise he makes these throws in practice and stuff. So I mean, I know, I'm just happy to be able to see him go out there and, you know, just do it in the game and stuff like that, man."
- "So when you say it's his best game, I don't think it's the best game, because I noticed even more that can come to that. So, I mean, I feel like that's another step for Gio to be able to build off of and I know Gio is a really good player, and I know that he has a lot more in the tank."
- "And I feel like next week is the last week to show that, you know, so I mean, like he's gonna go out there and do it.”
