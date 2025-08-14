UNC Men’s Hoops: Three-Point Production During 2025-2026 Campaign
The North Carolina Tar Heels will have plenty of options around the perimeter this coming season in year No. 5 of Head Coach Hubert Davis.
UNC lost a lot of its players to the transfer portal or out of eligibility, but for the three-point shooters (when looking at it statistically) such as RJ Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers (who caught fire during the end of the season and beyond), Ian Jackson (now at St. Johns), Elliot Cadeau (Michigan) and Drake Powell (NBA), there will need to be new players to step into the role of makings shots from beyond the arc.
Coach Davis had help from General Manager Jim Tanner, the first-ever person to have such a role in program history. GM Tanner reeled in international guard Luka Bogavac, Kyan Evvans from Colorado State, and Jonathan Powell from West Virginia. Although big men Henri Veesaar (Arizona) and Jarin Stevenson (Alabama) have shown at their previous schools how capable they are to step behind the three-point line and let it rip.
North Carolina arguably has a much stronger shooting team, and it is important to add in the trio of freshmen in Isaiah Denis, Derek Dixon and Caleb Wilson, who are capable of making shots too.
Head Coach Hubert Davis Will Be Able To Spread the Floor
As it will be senior guard Seth Trimble's final moments in Chapel Hill as a student and player, he will have the kind of personnel suited to his slashing playstyle. He can use his athleticism and crafty moves to create dribble penetration and kick it out around the perimeter to one of the other four Tar Heels for a potential three-point make.
But this goes for any guard creating pressure in the paint on opposing defenses — it will be hard for any help defense to occur if there are shooters left wide open.
Defenses will have to stay honest to their matchups, rather than ball-watching, because a little bit of space can be the difference of a make or a miss. Coach Davis has constantly preached his offensive philosophy of spacing and three-point shooting (considering that was his game as a player many years ago), so it makes sense if the Tar Heels are set in a five-out or four-out, one-in kind of scheme. Or the entire coaching staff comes up with something completely new, and adds in different wrinkles.
UNC should not have trouble making the three-point shot during the 2025-2026 season, it may very well be its identity when teams read the scouting the report.
