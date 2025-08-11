Leroy Jackson’s Next Steps As A Redshirt Freshman
Leroy Jackson, a Leesburg, Georgia native, committed to the Tar Heels and played for one season under former head coach Mack Brown. Per 247Sports, Jackson is listed as a three-star with an overall rating of 86 coming out of high school. He was listed as the No. 146 DL and No. 135 in the state of Georgia. November 4, 2023, is the day he committed to the football program in Chapel Hill.
The media availability on Wednesday, August 6 provided insight on Jackson and the work he and his teammates have been putting in during fall camp. He feels that the defensive linemen have meshed well and is confident in the kind of leadership he can bring as one of the familiar faces on the roster.
What Does Leroy Jackson Think About the Defensive Line?
Jackson talked about the defensive linemen, particularly being able to bring all of the strengths and perform in unison. He believes there is a positive trend going on, happening between the rest of the members of the respective position group.
"Yeah. Well, all the d-line transfers. I feel like everybody who came in with those players, we all came together pretty good," said Jackson. "And, you know, everybody got their own skill set and their own strengths and weaknesses, and we all just combined together to make a great d-line when it's time, and just taking it day by day, and just learning other people and what they do best, and learning what you do best, and bringing it all together to make it work as one d-line."
The Tar Heels do not return nearly as many familiar faces as in years prior, but this season, Jackson becomes of those kinds of faces where he can step into a bigger role using his voice and mentality.
"I think I bring a great physical and leader mindset and just keeping the d-line focus," the redshirt fresman added. "You know, we all gotta stay focused through this time, and just taking it day by day and actually improving and staying at that level of competition during practice, during games, and it will make the games easier."
"So just bringing everybody together, with the new transfers, and some people who stayed, who was here last year, and just putting everything together and putting all the pieces together for it can make it work, and we can become as one d-line."
Head Coach Bill Belichick has plenty to unpack, but having a player like Jackson can help alleviate any of the trouble as necessary.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!