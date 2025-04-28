5 Rams UDFA's With Best Chances to Make Roster
The Rams have a lot of potential with their latest undrafted free agent signings and these are the five players that I believe have the best chance of making their 53 man roster.
While more should find opportunities on the practice squad, this is taking into account their talent, potential, and roster space in consideration for the position they play.
1. Willie Lampkin, G, North Carolina
How did Omarion Hampton put two consecutive seasons of 1,500+ rushing yards at North Carolina despite not having any quality talent at quarterback? He had big, bad Willie Lampkin leading the way. Not sure how he didn't get drafted but that's a gift for the Rams.
His floor is being a long-term backup at a position that needs depth, but he has the talent and potential to take over Kevin Dotson's starting role if Dotson leaves the team within the next two years. Dotson is a cut candidate after 2025 and a free agent after 2026.
2. Trey Wedig, T, Indiana
Responsible for the football Renaissance at Indiana, Wedig anchored an offensive line that helped the Hoosiers make the college football playoffs through a strong rushing attack with an RPO passing attack built off of it.
He's 6-6, 310, and like Lampkin, provides needed depth.
3. Tru Edwards, WR, Louisiana Tech
The only reason Edwards ended up as a UDFA is due to playing at Louisiana Tech instead of LSU. The man has talent, desire, and jaw dropping ability pumping through his veins.
A perfect Sean McVay player, he's fundamentally sound, dangerous in the screen game, and he just makes plays. Edwards is a dude, and he'll be a dude for the Los Angeles Rams.
4. Shane Dolac, LB, Buffalo
Dolac is a player who needs to get bigger, but he has NFL skills. The Rams often love UDFA linebackers as shown with Omar Speights and Troy Reeder. He has at the very least special teams ace written all over him.
5. Mario Williams, WR, Tulane
Fast and shifty. Williams could be the speed threat the Rams are looking for. The man is a nightmare to cover coming out of the backfield, and while he has to grow as a full wide receiver, he's great for certain packages, and he could be dangerous as a returner, especially paired with Xavier Smith.
Fantastic supplements to the Rams' NFL Draft.
