Mitch Mason’s Fight Inspires the Tar Heels
Faith, family, and football are often used to describe North Carolina’s team culture, but for the Tar Heels, those words carry a deeper meaning because of Mitch Mason.
The longtime team chaplain has been battling idiopathic small fiber neuropathy, a rare and painful disease that has kept him in and out of the hospital. Even while away from the field, Mason’s presence continues to anchor the program.
After UNC’s win over Richmond, the team made sure Mason’s impact was recognized. Chancellor Lee Roberts, head coach Bill Belichick, and the Tar Heel locker room dedicated the game ball to Mason. He was unable to attend in person, but joined the team through FaceTime as players and coaches voiced their support.
- “I’ve only known him since I’ve been here, but he’s been an important part of this team and through the years,” Belichick said after the game. “Just want to make sure that everybody realizes how important he is to us and how he was recognized by the team after the game, and we dedicated the game and the ball to him. He got on the iPad and talked to us afterwards. He’s fighting and we’re praying for him. Just all want to wish him well and let him know how much we’re behind him.”
The Importance
Mason has served as a spiritual leader for North Carolina football since 2012, guiding players through personal and team challenges. His influence was especially felt following the loss of wide receiver Tylee Craft in October 2024. Mason’s strength and faith helped players grieve and heal, leaving a lasting impact on the program.
Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp spoke emotionally after the Clemson game about how much Mason and Craft continue to motivate him.
- “Man, Mitch, he’s been going through a lot. That was my first time seeing him in a long time, and it just felt so good to see him there,” Shipp said. “It just makes you want to play so much harder. Because, you know, he had a great relationship with Tylee as well.”
Shipp also shared how Mason continues to check in on players despite his illness. “Like, he’s going through a lot, and he still calls on me to check on me and make sure I’m good when I should be doing that to him,” he said. “He’s battling for his life. I’m out here playing football games, and that just shows that everything he does is for us and not for himself. He’s living for us.”
UNC general manager Michael Lombardi echoed those thoughts during the Carolina Football Live radio show, highlighting Mason’s lasting influence.
- “The impact that this man has had on our team is tremendous, and our players feel his presence, whether he’s in the building or not,” Lombardi said. “They really admire him, and he’s influential on those young men. What’s remarkable is he doesn’t deal with them every day, and yet his power and his influence are there.”
For North Carolina, Mason’s fight has become a source of unity and perspective. His faith and resilience continue to inspire the Tar Heels, reminding the team that football is about more than wins and losses. It is about perseverance, love, and playing for something bigger than yourself.
