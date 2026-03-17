The North Carolina Tar Heels will be up to the task in this season’s NCAA Tournament as they’ll be without their best player, Caleb Wilson. Nonetheless, there are ways that UNC can still go far despite being shorthanded.

Wilson suffered what was initially a fractured hand on Feb. 10 against Miami, then suffered a broken thumb that required season-ending surgery while rehabbing that initial injury.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) protects the basketball against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As such, it leaves the Tar Heels with a massive hole on both ends of the floor, as Wilson is leading the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4).

It’s quite a sour ending to what will likely be Wilson’s only season with the Tar Heels, as the 6-foot-10 forward is expected to be selected inside the top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft, given his rare combination of size and skill.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They’ll now enter the NCAA Tournament with hopes that they can still go on a run despite being without Wilson. Here are some ways UNC can still pull it off.

Seth Trimble and Henri Veesaar Step Up As Top Options

The Tar Heels are going to need their second-and third-leading scorers to step up in Wilson’s absence. Veesaar has broken out big time in his first season with UNC, averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and Trimble is averaging a career-best 14.0 points per game as a senior this season.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and guard Seth Trimble (7) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They’ll now be the de facto go-to options in the offense without Wilson, and they’ll need to be aggressive on that end of the floor to fill the void left behind by their star freshman.

UNC’s Depth Pieces Take Leap

North Carolina will also have to rely heavily on its depth in the NCAA Tournament. Reserves such as Jarin Stevenson, Jonathan Powell, and Luka Bogavac have been vaulted up the depth chart as a result of Wilson’s injury.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have gotten some strong contributions off the bench this season, and they’ll need more of that if they are to avoid any upsets in the tournament. They’ll enter as the 6th seed in the South Region and will take on the 11th seed, VCU Rams, on Saturday in the Round of 64.

The Tar Heels will likely be one of the most popular upset picks in the Round of 64 around the country, and its up to Davis and his guys to adapt.