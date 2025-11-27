UNC–MSU: What to Know Before the Game
The North Carolina Tar Heels will play against the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Both teams are ranked inside the top 20, with the Tar Heels being ranked 16th in the country, while the Spartans are ranked 11th in the country. Additionally, both teams entered the matchup undefeated at 6-0. It will be North Carolina's first real test since last month against the Kansas Jayhawks, in which the Tar Heels prevailed 87-74.
With all that being said, here is a preview for Thursday's contest between North Carolina and Michigan State. Which team will keep its undefeated season alive, as we near conference play next month?
Michigan State's Experience
Unlike Kansas, the Spartans are a much more seasoned and veteran team. Because of that, Michigan State is not solely reliant on one or two players in the scoring department.
The Spartans have four players, averaging at least 10 points per game, and that is spearheaded by senior forward. Jaxson Kohler, who averages 15.3 points per game.
Can the Tar Heels Dominate the Glass?
North Carolina's size and length were a huge factor in defeating St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels outrebounded the Bonnies 36-28, which led to several easy baskets for North Carolina in transition.
However, Michigan State is a much more physical team with better tools to combat the Tar Heels' length in the paint.
Communication Will be Key for North Carolina
Communication has been a work in progress for the Tar Heels this season. Head coach Hubert Davis spoke on this following North Carolina's win over Navy last Tuesday.
- "There are a number of guys that will speak up, and one of the things that I have encouraged everyone is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality," Davis explained. "It's not a situation when I was in school, where you are waiting for the junior or senior to speak up, and you had to wait your turn."
- "I just don't think it's that way anymore," Davis continued. "Whether you're a freshman, walk-on senior, or starter off the bench. I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court."
North Carolina's players accepted that challenge and executed at a high level. However, there were still times where communication could have been better. Against Michigan state, the Tar Heels have to be stellar in this department.
