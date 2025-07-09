North Carolina Shelters Benefit From Drake Maye Wedding Gifts
On June 21 former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye tied the knot to his beautiful middle-school sweetheart, Ann Michael Hudson. They got married in North Carolina and the couple shared photos of the ceremony and the party on social media.
One thing they did not share on social media was the fact that all wedding gifts they received, whether it be in the form of money or tangible products, they were all donated to a local shelter in North Carolina.
On 98.5 The Sports Hub, New England Patriots broadcaster and former backup quarterback Scott Zolak shared the fact the happy couple made the gesture of giving to those that need the gifts more than they do.
"So the wedding gifts," Zolak said on his radio show, Zolak and Bertrand on Tuesday. "He didn't tell anybody, and he had this supposed deal with his current wife that—they did a lot of donating with the local kids shelters and stuff for the area he grew up and some kids didn't have [the right] size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff—they didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there."
Zolak said they donated every cent and every gift they received.
"Everything that they got," Zolak continued. "They forwarded it."
The couple had been dating since they were 12 years old. They went to high school together and were both students at the same time in Chapel Hill. The bride shared the wedding venue on her social media account, her traditional first dance with her father and the wedding party walking down the aisle.
"1 week married to you calls for a little glimpse of the most special day ❤️. I love you!" Hudson wrote.
Hudson memorializes the major events of their public life on social media. She did not have a problem sharing her emotions when Maye was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Pats.
"Drake, words cannot describe how proud I am of you. What an incredible blessing it has been to be by your side through all of this," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you and can’t wait for this next chapter! GO PATS!!"
The Patriots open training camp July 23.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!