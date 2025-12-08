NFL MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford Favored Again; Jordan Love, Josh Allen Rising
The NFL MVP appears to be a four-man race with four games left in the regular season, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is leading the way.
Stafford threw three more touchdowns in Week 14, building on his lead in that category while also putting the Rams back in the No. 1 spot in the NFC. Stafford rebounded in a big way from a down showing in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers, putting him ahead of Drake Maye (+200) to win the league's most prestigious individual award.
Maye did not play in Week 14 with the New England Patriots on the bye, and it appears that has hurt his MVP case. He went from -135 after winning on Monday night in Week 13 to 2/1 after Stafford lit up the Arizona Cardinals.
The only other players in the mix for this award appears to be Green Bay's Jordan Love (+1000) and Buffalo's Josh Allen (+1500), who both shined in wins on Sunday.
Can either player crack into the dead heat we've seen between Maye and Stafford this season?
Here's a look at the latest odds to win MVP and each player's case after Week 14's action on Sunday.
Latest NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Matthew Stafford: -180
- Drake Maye: +200
- Jordan Love: +1000
- Josh Allen: +1500
- Dak Prescott: +7500
- Sam Darnold: +8000
- Patrick Mahomes: +9000
- Bo Nix: +10000
- Caleb Williams: +10000
- Jalen Hurts: +10000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +15000
- Jonathan Taylor: +15000
- Justin Herbert: +15000
- Jared Goff: +15000
Matthew Stafford Favored to Win NFL MVP Again
After falling behind Drake Maye early in the week (Maye led the Patriots to a win on Monday night against the New York Giants), Stafford is back to the odds-on favorite to win the MVP with Maye on the bye in Week 14.
Stafford lit up the Cardinals on Sunday, throwing for 281 yards and three scores, leading the Rams back into the No. 1 spot in the NFC in the process.
The Rams have the inside track to the No. 1 seed, but they need a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 14 to keep that alive. Stafford has faced his former team before, throwing for six scores and one pick across three games.
This season, he leads the NFL with 35 touchdown passes, and is now the odds-on favorite to win MVP for the second time in 2025.
Drake Maye's NFL MVP Case Takes Small Hit
Drake Maye didn't play in Week 14 with the Patriots on the bye, but he fell pretty far in the latest MVP odds.
Maye didn't get to add to his already impressive season, but the his chances took a bit of a hit with Denver clinching the tiebreaker over the Patriots this season. That means if the two teams end up with the same record, Denver will have the No. 1 seed.
It's small, but that could hurt Maye if Stafford ends up with the top seed in the NFC.
Jordan Love Surges in Latest NFL MVP Odds
Jordan Love is on fire as of late, leading the Packers to four wins in a row while throwing seven scores over his last two games.
Green Bay is now 9-3-1 and holds the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a real chance to earn the top spot if the Rams falter down the stretch. Love has a huge game against the 11-2 Denver Broncos in Week 15, and the Packers are slight favorites in the opening odds.
Love may be a bit of a long shot in what seems to be a two-player race, but he has the best path to the top seed -- with great stats -- out of the remaining chasing quarterbacks.
Josh Allen Makes MVP Statement in Comeback vs. Bengals
Josh Allen went off in Week 14 for the Bills, keeping their AFC East hopes alive in the process.
Buffalo erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, and Allen finished the day with 251 passing yards and three scores as well as nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.
He's facing an uphill battle to win back-to-back MVPs with the Bills well out of first in their divison, but a win over New England in Week 15 could flip this market in a big way towards Allen.
Honorable Mentions: Bo Nix (+10000) has the Denver Broncos at 11-2 and in the No. 1 spot in the AFC. Nix has his ups and downs -- and likely isn't an MVP candidate -- but it's hard for him to be completely out of the conversation if Denver finishes with the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Broncos and Nix have a chance to pick up some statement wins down the stretch with games against Green Bay, Jacksonville, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.